Souza Jr. hits 3-run HR, Sucre drives in 3 in Rays' 11 win

Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer, Jesus Sucre drove in three runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Sunday. The Rays beat the Red Sox for the second time in three games - and just the sixth time in the last 20 meetings - a day after striking out 16 times in a loss.

