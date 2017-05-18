RESET: After struggling with Tampa Ba...

RESET: After struggling with Tampa Bay Rays, Blake Snell returns to Durham looking for answers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell throws against the Kansas City Royals on May 8 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Snell has been reassigned to the Durham Bulls and is scheduled to start Friday night's game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16) Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,406 • Total comments across all topics: 281,125,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC