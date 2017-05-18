Rehabbing calf, Hunter's arm looks good
Rays right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter threw a bullpen session early Saturday afternoon, but manager Kevin Cash said there's no timetable for when he will return from his right calf strain. Hunter threw over 25 pitches to injured shortstop Matt Duffy and infielder/outfielder Michael Martinez during the session.
