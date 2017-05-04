Rays Tales podcast: Kevin Kiermaier's struggles, Andy Freed's thoughts
In a new episode of our Rays Tales podcast, Times beat writer Marc Topkin shares a candid conversation with Kevin Kiermaier about his extended struggles at the plate and how that affects him, shares an interesting Wade Boggs anecdote and talks to Rays radio man Andy Freed about his thoughts on the first month of the season and who is most key going forward.
