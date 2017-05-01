Rays' slumping Kevin Kiermaier gets a mental break

Star third baseman Evan Longoria was not in the lineup due to the pain and discomfort in his left foot caused by plantar fasciitis. Centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier was out for less tangible reasons, what he called a needed "mental day" as he struggles through a career-worst slump that left him waking up each day wondering what he could do to help the team.

