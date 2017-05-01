Rays send down Chih-Wei Hu, seem positioned to add lefty reliever
The Rays sent rookie RHP Chih-Wei Hu back to Triple-A Durham after Tuesday's game, which seems to put them in position to finally add a lefty to their bullpen, Having designated for assigment OF Shane Peterson earlier in the day, the Rays now have a spot on the 40-man roster, which would allow for the addiiton of one of the two lefty relievers at Durham, Justin Marks or Adam Kolarek. Marks, who was up last September, has a 4-1, 4.80 mark at Durham in eight games, seven in relief, though has walked nine in 15 innings.
