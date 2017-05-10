Rays' rotation showing positive signs

Rays' rotation showing positive signs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Devil Rays

It was only the seventh time this season that Tampa Bay won without needing to come from behind to do so. Though the Rays entered Thursday's series finale with Kansas City holding an 11-13 record in their last 24 games -- despite holding a lead in 23 of them -- the right-hander chalked the struggles up to the length of a season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16) Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC