Rays prospects and minor leagues: So many extra base hits

Patrick Leonard led the way with his third home run and eighth double, Nick Ciuffo continues his offensive breakout as he smacked his third home run of the season, and a trio of Hot Rods collected three hits a piece. If I told you the Bulls posted 5 extra base hits, 7 singles and 5 walks, how many runs would you guess they put up? Somehow that came out to only 3 runs over 12 innings as they lost to the Norfolk Tides 3-4.

