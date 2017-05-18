Rays prospects and minor leagues: Snell punches out 12 in return to Durham
The good news is that after throwing just 57 percent of his pitches for strikes in the majors so far this season, 67 percent of his pitches were strikes in Friday's start for the Bulls. He probably didn't use those pitches particularly efficiently in 5 1/3 innings, but there was probably some progress made.
