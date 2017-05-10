Rays prospects and minor leagues: Chirinos dominates Toledo
Friend of the site Steve Kinsella mentioned this on Twitter recently , but I also wanted to highlight the recent improved play of Lucius Fox. Since his first multi-hit game on Apr. 22, he's batting .371 with an 11.3 percent walk rate and 22.5 percent strikeout rate.
