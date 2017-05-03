Rays prospect Jake Cronenworth assembles third-longest hit streak in organization history
Tampa Bay Rays prospect Jake Cronenworth assembled the third-longest hitting streak in organization, hitting in 25 consecutive games -- a streak that ended in Charlotte's 2-0 loss Tuesday at Lakeland. Croneworth entered Tuesday night's game batting .389 with 35 hits in the Stone Crabs' first 22 games.
