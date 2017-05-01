Rays journal: Rickie Weeks says racial slurs occur 'more than people think'

The Rays' Rickie Weeks says racial slurs at major-league stadiums "happens to you a lot more than people think." R ays 1B Rickie Weeks didn't want to get into the wheres and whens but said Baltimore's Adam Jones hearing racial slurs from Boston fans brought back painful memories of similar indignations he has endured at stadiums during his 14-year major-league career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.