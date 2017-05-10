Rays journal: David Price says fans s...

Rays journal: David Price says fans should be patient with Blake Snell

25 min ago

The inconsistencies from inning to inning and the high pitch counts leading to repeatedly abbreviated outings can make Rays second-year LHP Blake Snell 's starts hard to watch. But no less an expert than former Rays/current Red Sox LHP David Price says he still sees Snell, 24, as something special.

