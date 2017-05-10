Rays Dotf 5/12: Nathaniel Lowe and Jose Mujica turn in big performances
Jose Mujica continued his strong work in Montgomery while Brent Honeywell kept missing bats in AAA. Willy Adames and Nathaniel Lowe each hit home runs.
