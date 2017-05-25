Rays continue stretch against winning...

Rays continue stretch against winning teams on the road

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

After returning to .500 thanks to two victories to close out their home series against the Angels, the Rays' run of difficult games will continue with upcoming trips to Minnesota, Texas and Seattle. Tampa Bay has played 13 consecutive games against opponents with a record of .500 or better, and with the Twins and Rangers each posting winning records, that could stretch to 19. The nine-game road trip is the Rays' longest all season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16) Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Cuba
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,356,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC