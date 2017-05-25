Rays continue stretch against winning teams on the road

After returning to .500 thanks to two victories to close out their home series against the Angels, the Rays' run of difficult games will continue with upcoming trips to Minnesota, Texas and Seattle. Tampa Bay has played 13 consecutive games against opponents with a record of .500 or better, and with the Twins and Rangers each posting winning records, that could stretch to 19. The nine-game road trip is the Rays' longest all season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.