Rays 6, Marlins 10: Bad Luck is Definitely Worse Than No Luck

The Rays had some reasons to be optimistic Wednesday, mainly that Evan Longoria returned from a brief injury absence, Colby Rasmus finally appeared on the active roster after a lengthy DL stint, and prime bullpen prospect Jose Alvarado was called up to the big club. There were also some looming concerns, most notably a limited bullpen and a starter that has yet to go deep into a game this season.

