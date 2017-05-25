Rays 5, Twins 2: Archer dazzles in opener
In a gorgeous Friday evening in downtown Minneapolis, Chris Archer and the Rays improved to 20-7 over the AL Central-leading Twins at Target Field since it opened in 2010. Taking the hill for Tampa Bay was Chris Archer, who continued his dominance at Target Field.
