Ray, Diamondbacks blank Brewers

Robbie Ray pitched seven innings of two-hit ball to lower the NL's second-best road ERA to 0.57, Gregor Blanco and Chris Owings homered, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 Thursday night for their ninth win in 10 games. Ray , coming off a dominating performance against San Diego in his last start, did not allow a run for the second straight outing.

