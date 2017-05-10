Ramirez's masterful work key to victory

In the bottom of the sixth inning with the Rays clinging to a 3-2 lead, starter Matt Andriese was forced to give way to the bullpen after the first two batters reached base on a throwing error and a walk. With men on first and second and no outs, on came Erasmo Ramirez , who was masterful in eliminating the threat to help lead the Rays to the victory over the Red Sox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Devil Rays.