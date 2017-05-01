Photo gallery: Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins | Tues., May 2, 2017
Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas tags out Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Corey Dickerson trying to steal second base in the first inning as the Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays at Marlins Park on Tues., May 2, 2017. Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon fields the ball in the second inning as the Marlins host the Tampa Bay Rays at Marlins Park on Tues., May 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC