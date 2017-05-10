Moustakas homers in 12th, Royals beat Rays 7-6
Brad Miller of the Rays dives into first base trying to beat Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer to the bag as pitcher Chris Young watches during the first inning of Tuesday night's game in St. Petersburg, Fla. Moustakas homered in the 12th inning, and Kansas City came back from a four-run deficit to beat the Tampa Bay 7-6 on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC