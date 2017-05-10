Moustakas homers in 12th, Royals beat Rays 7-6

Brad Miller of the Rays dives into first base trying to beat Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer to the bag as pitcher Chris Young watches during the first inning of Tuesday night's game in St. Petersburg, Fla. Moustakas homered in the 12th inning, and Kansas City came back from a four-run deficit to beat the Tampa Bay 7-6 on Tuesday night.

