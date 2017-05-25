LEADING OFF: Cubs stage "Anchorman" trip, Pujols nears 600 LEADING OFF: Cubs stage "Anchorman" trip, Pujols nears 600 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qYXGyw Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols connects for a two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Erasmo Ramirez during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. With his Chicago Cubs hovering just over .500, manager Joe Maddon is borrowing inspiration from the Channel 4 news team: new suits! The Cubs will sport "Anchorman" themed outfits when they leave Chicago for Los Angeles to begin a road trip that will also take them through San Diego, site of Will Ferrell's comedy about a local news station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.