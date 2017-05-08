Karns has 10 Ks, Royals bats break ou...

Karns has 10 Ks, Royals bats break out in 7-3 win over Rays

14 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

Nate Karns struck out 10 while pitching into the seventh inning, Eric Hosmer had three hits and the Kansas City Royals busted out of an offensive slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 on Monday night. Kansas City matched its best run output of the year and set a season high with 13 hits.

