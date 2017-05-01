Justin Smoak and Kevin Pillar Lone Hitting Bright Spots
Who would have thought that at the end of April, Justin Smoak and Kevin Pillar would be the Jays best hitters. But here we are, and Pillar is the Jays' leadoff hitter, and a good leadoff hitter at that, while Smoak is hitting off-speed pitches and has four home runs already.
