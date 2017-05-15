Indians manager Terry Francona trolls Tampa Bay skipper Kevin Cash with scoreboard greeting

Indians manager Terry Francona said he had a small greeting prepared for his friend Kevin Cash when the Tampa Bay Rays arrived at Progressive Field for Monday's series opener. "Small" appears to a matter of scale for Francona, who posted Cash's career batting stats and an unflattering note about the Rays skipper's hitting prowess on one of the biggest free-standing scoreboards in North America while Tampa Bay prepared to take batting practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.