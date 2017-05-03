Huge home run, sloppy play send Rays to defeat
It's not often you see a ball hit one of the championship banners high above the leftfield stands at Tropicana Field. In fact, it's never happened since the Rays started hanging those flags on opening day 2009 until Marlins leftfielder Marcell Ozuna did it Wednesday with a mammoth fourth-inning homer.
