Hu returns to Durham Bulls with new role

Chih-Wei Hu began the season with the Durham Bulls as a highly regarded starting pitching prospect, made his Major League debut three weeks later and now finds himself back with the Bulls in a new role. The 23-year-old from Taiwan, having established himself as one of the top starting pitchers in Tampa Bay's minor league system, is now a full-time relief pitcher.

