Girardi ejected in animated argument, 3 tossed in Yanks-Rays

New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi covers home plate with dirt after being ejected along with pitching coach Larry Rothschild by home plate umpire Scott Barry during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. less New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi covers home plate with dirt after being ejected along with pitching coach Larry Rothschild by home plate umpire Scott Barry during the fifth inning of a baseball game ... more Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson holds his bat after being hit with a pitch from New York Yankees' Tommy Layne during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.