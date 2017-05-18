Gardner, Sabathia lead Yanks over Ray...

Gardner, Sabathia lead Yanks over Rays 3-2, avoid sweep

13 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Brett Gardner hit his eighth home run, one more than this 2016 total, and CC Sabathia won consecutive starts for the first time in nearly a year to help the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Sunday and avoid a three-game sweep.

