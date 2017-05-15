Corey Dickerson boosts All-Star crede...

Corey Dickerson boosts All-Star credentials as Rays beat Indians

4 min ago

There were a few choice words people were calling Corey Dickerson last year as he struggled with myriad adjustments after his trade from Colorado, getting used to playing for the Rays, at sea level, against American League East pitching and in the DH role. But with a season's experience and an offseason of exercise and diet that shaved 25 pounds off his frame, there are a couple of other things you can call Dickerson through the first quarter of this season.

