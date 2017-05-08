Cobb throws best outing since return from TJ

The Rays right-hander had his best start since undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery in 2015, but he came away with a defeat in a to the Blue Jays, earning him the distinction of being the first Rays pitcher to take the loss in a start of eight innings pitched or more and two runs since David Price on June 20, 2014 against Houston. "Yeah, I think that the angle that I'm trying to get on the pitches was there," Cobb said.

