Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays series preview, pitching matchups

14 hrs ago

Here is the preview and pitching matchups for the series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Indians that opens Monday night. Pitching matchups: RHP Chris Archer vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco on Monday at 6:10 p.m.; RHP Jake Odorizzi vs. RHP Danny Salazar on Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. and RHP Alex Cobb vs. RHP Josh Tomlin on Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. Monday: Carrasco, 2-0 in his last two starts, is 3-3 with a 2.47 ERA against the Rays.

