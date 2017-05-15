Chris Archer off his game as Rays lose to Indians
Last time Chris Archer took the mound, he delivered everything the Rays would have wanted from a staff leader, stepping up after a pair of rough losses to the Royals and delivering a dominant outing of eight shutout innings. Monday, the Rays were looking for Archer to carry over the momentum from the character-building marathon win the day before in brutal Boston conditions, and he couldn't have let them down more.
