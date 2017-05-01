Cash, Archer address suspension talk
Prior to Monday's game with the Marlins, Rays ace Chris Archer and manager Kevin Cash both addressed comments made by Blue Jays manager John Gibbons regarding Archer on Sunday. In the aftermath of Tampa Bay's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays in Toronto, Gibbons suggested that Archer should be suspended after behind Toronto's Jose Bautista in the first inning.
