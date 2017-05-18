Brad Peacock to start for Astros on M...

Brad Peacock to start for Astros on Monday

15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Brad Peacock will make a spot start Monday in place of ace Dallas Keuchel, who has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck.

