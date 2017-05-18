Bounce goes Rays' way to cap key rally

Bounce goes Rays' way to cap key rally

Rickie Weeks Jr. came off the bench in the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday night with one objective in mind. Weeks was able to work Yanks reliever Chasen Shreve into a full count before hitting a high chopper to the left side that bounced under the glove of third baseman Ronald Torreyes and into left field, allowing Kevin Kiermaier and Evan Longoria to score and give the Rays a 4-2 lead.

