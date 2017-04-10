Yankees, Rays lineups for Wednesday: Greg Bird still out, Jordan Montgomery debuting
The Yankees' second home game of the season is another matinee, as they host the Tampa Bay Rays in a 1:05 p.m. game on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. Rookie left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his Major League debut for the Yankees, while fellow southpaw Blake Snell will be on the mound for the Rays.
