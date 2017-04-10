With Smith out, Rays ponder LF situation

With Smith out, Rays ponder LF situation

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Devil Rays

Smith beat out an infield single in the second, then ended the inning when he got thrown out after getting into a rundown between second and third following a single by Jesus Sucre that drove home Logan Morrison . Jesus Sucre bloops a single to center field to score Logan Morrison and tie the game at 1 in the top of the 2nd inning Smith played in the field in the bottom of the second, but Bourjos took his place in left in the bottom of the third as Smith left the game with a tight right hamstring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16) Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC