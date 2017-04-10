With Smith out, Rays ponder LF situation
Smith beat out an infield single in the second, then ended the inning when he got thrown out after getting into a rundown between second and third following a single by Jesus Sucre that drove home Logan Morrison . Jesus Sucre bloops a single to center field to score Logan Morrison and tie the game at 1 in the top of the 2nd inning Smith played in the field in the bottom of the second, but Bourjos took his place in left in the bottom of the third as Smith left the game with a tight right hamstring.
