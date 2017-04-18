Will Vragovic | TimesTigers' Brad Ausmus says of misplay due to loud fan in small Trop crowd
A double by the Rays' Corey Dickerson drops in the middle of the Detroit Tigers outfield during the first inning Wednesday at Tropicana Field. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus reiterated this morning that a misplay in the outfield during Wednesday's game, where a ball dropped between CF JaCoby Jones, 2B Ian Kinsler and RF Tyler Collins was due to a fan in the stands at the Trop.
