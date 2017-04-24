Why do the Red Sox play early on Patriots' Day?

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez left Sunday's game with a cramp in his left hamstring but said following the team's 7-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays that he'll "be fine" to play Monday against Tampa Bay. While he was erratic in his season-opening start, giving up five runs and five walks, he matched a career high with 6 2/3 innings.

