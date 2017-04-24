Why are oblique strains so common in MLB?

In the top of the third inning of a March 25 Spring Training game against the Braves in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Mets center fielder Juan Lagares stepped into the batter's box against knuckleballer R.A. Dickey . A few pitches into the at-bat, he fouled a ball off awkwardly and ran down the line as he watched it roll out of play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.