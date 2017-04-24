Why are oblique strains so common in MLB?
In the top of the third inning of a March 25 Spring Training game against the Braves in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Mets center fielder Juan Lagares stepped into the batter's box against knuckleballer R.A. Dickey . A few pitches into the at-bat, he fouled a ball off awkwardly and ran down the line as he watched it roll out of play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC