Trop-ic Thunder: CC rides HRs to victory

CC Sabathia took care of business on the mound, and the veteran lefty received long-ball support to lead the Yankees to a 5-0 win over the Rays Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. Backed by home runs from Ronald Torreyes and Chase Headley , Sabathia held the Rays down on three hits and two walks over five innings to pick up his first win of the season.

