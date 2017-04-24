Tigers complete Mikie Mahtook trade by sending pitcher to Tampa Bay
Right-handed minor-league pitcher Drew Smith is being sent to the Tampa Bay Rays organization, completing the Mikie Mahtook trade. Smith, a third-round pick in 2015 out of Dallas Baptist, has pitched well in the lower levels of the Tigers system.
