The Heater Rays Tales podcast: Rays remember day of Boston Marathon bombing
Evan Longoria reacts after being called out at first base during the Rays' 3-2 loss to the Red Sox on April 15, 2013, in Boston. In this episode of our Rays Tales podcast, Times beat writer Marc Topkin reviews what's happened on the field and looks ahead to the weekend in Boston, where the Rays will play on Marathon Monday for the first time since the 2013 bombing.
