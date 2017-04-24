Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: AL Player of the Week Souza's injury scare
Rain, an early lead, missed locations, and some questionable managerial choices all lead to a disappointing Rays loss. It could look even worse if birthday boy, Steven Souza Jr injured his elbow scaling the wall to try and reel in an O's HR bomb late.
