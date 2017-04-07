Tampa Bay Rays History: Wade Boggs Number 12 is Retired
After two years of existence, no one would have imagined that the Tampa Bay Rays would be retiring anyone's number, excluding Jackie Robinson . However, on this day in 2000, the Rays retired Wade Boggs ' number 12. In the year 2000, the Tampa Bay Rays had been around for exactly two seasons.
