Tampa Bay Rays: Franchise Value Increases According to Forbes

Forbes magazine released their 2017 franchise values with the Tampa Bay Rays having a $27 million increase from last year. Without a new stadium, without decent revenue coming from their television agreement and having the lowest attendance in the majors, the Tampa Bay Rays franchise value according to Forbes magazine had a 27 percent increase from last year.

