Tampa Bay Rays clobber Yankees to win impressive opener
Rays leadoff hitter Corey Dickerson sent a ball up the middle for a single off Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka and the NY starter was never able to catch a break against Tampa's unrelenting offense. And while it's early, it was an impressive way to start the season for the Rays.
