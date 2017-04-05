Tampa Bay Rays: Alex Cobb Energized to Make Season Debut
For the first time in nearly three years, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Alex Cobb is healthy and begins his first full season following Tommy John surgery in 2015. Over the course of his career, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Alex Cobb has suffered numerous injuries that have curtailed his time on the mound and despite the injuries, also hearing his name associated in trade rumors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rayhawk Review.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC