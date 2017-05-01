Struggling Rays, Marlins look to get ...

Struggling Rays, Marlins look to get on track

Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

The major leagues' two Florida franchises -- both playing less than .500 ball -- get together for four games in the next four days. It is not exactly a World Series preview: The Miami Marlins have lost four of their past five games, and the Tampa Bay Rays have lost two games in a row as well as three consecutive series.

